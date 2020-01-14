e-paper
Home / India News / Muslim man, Hindu girl commit suicide by jumping off bridge in Uttarakhand

Muslim man, Hindu girl commit suicide by jumping off bridge in Uttarakhand

The man and the girl jumped from the Gaula bridge in Haldwani into a dry riverbed and died on the spot after their heads hit the boulders.

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Police suspect that the deceased were in a relationship.
Police suspect that the deceased were in a relationship. (Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A 21-year-old Muslim man and a 17-year-old Hindu girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping of a bridge on Monday in Haldwani town of Nainital district, police said.

Police suspect that the deceased were in a relationship.

Amit Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Haldwani city said the incident happened on Monday evening at around 7 pm.

“They jumped from the Gaula bridge into a dry riverbed and died on the spot after their heads hit the boulders. Police rushed to the spot after passersby informed them that the saw the two jumping from the bridge,” said Shrivastava.

Police rushed the two to a nearby hospital where they were doctors declared them brought dead.

“We ascertained their identities after recovering their mobile phones from the spot and then called their families. Prima facie it seems that the two were in love as the eyewitnesses told police that they jumped together from the bridge,” said Shrivastava.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the man and the girl were neighbours in Haldwani where the man used to work as a painter while the girl was studying in a local school.

“The bodies have been kept in mortuary of a hospital for post mortem examination which will be conducted on Tuesday. Probe is on into the matter,” the police officer said.

