Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Muslim men perform final rites of Hindu man in Haridwar

Aabad Qureshi, Israr Mansuri, Aftab , Dilshad, Nadim Qureshi, who was fasting, collected material for rituals with help of Raju’s Hindu relatives and performed the last rites
By Sandeep Rawat
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 05:17 PM IST

A group of Muslim men joined Hindus to perform the last rites of 40-year-old vegetable vendor Raju, who died of a heart attack in Haridwar on Monday. The son of Raju, who was from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh, is 10 and too young to perform the rites when only 20 people were allowed to attend the funeral.

Aabad Qureshi, Israr Mansuri, Aftab , Dilshad, Nadim Qureshi, who was fasting, collected material for rituals with help of Raju’s Hindu relatives and performed the last rites.

“Covid pandemic is also giving the message that religion or sect is nothing but humanity. Every person irrespective of his faith is getting affected and we decided to lend support to the affected family. Allah or Ishwar is one. We just did what the almighty teaches us... help needy whether he seeks help or not,” said Aabad Qureshi.

Rajesh Bhatt, a local resident, said the Muslim men have given a positive message that will enhance communal harmony.

