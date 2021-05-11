Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar now among states with highest Covid-19 deaths, active cases

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India recorded an exponential rise in the past one month. From reporting around 72,000 cases at the beginning of April to reporting over 400,000 infections for four consecutive days in May, there has been more than five times a surge in the daily count of cases.

While states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu continue to be the major contributors of the active caseload of the country, smaller states like Uttarakhand, Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar are now also among the top contributors.

States like Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh registered a huge rise in Covid-19 related deaths in the last 40 days. The national capital, which used to report nearly 20 daily deaths till last month, recorded its highest single-day toll of more than 400 deaths. Karnataka, too, is reporting over 400 daily fatalities regularly. More than 200 to 300 people succumb to the viral disease routinely in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Also read| Covid-19: All adults in Goa to be given Ivermectin drug; WHO warns against it

More than 10 states account for over 73% of fatalities in the country. States like Uttarakhand, Haryana and Bihar are also among the top 10. Uttarakhand, which was reporting double-digit deaths until April, logged 180 fatalities from Covid-19 on May 10. Haryana also witnessed an upsurge in infections. A major Covid-19 hotspot in the country, Gurugram in Haryana reported more than 150 deaths in a single day on May 10.

States with highest Covid-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours on May 10.(MoHFW)

West Bengal, Haryana, and Bihar are among the 13 states with more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases currently. While Maharashtra has the highest active caseload of the country as of May 10 with more than 600,000 cases, West Bengal has 126,027, Haryana has over 116,000 and Bihar with nearly 111,000 cases, the Union health ministry data showed.

As per a previous report by Hindustan Times, Gurugram, Dehradun and Kolkata are emerging as the new Covid-19 hotspots in India. While as per the government data Jharkhand is not among the top states with the highest deaths, but the state has reported the highest rise in fatalities. As of the first week of May, Jharkhand reported 4.3 times to rise in the fatalities reported in the state.

Most of the states and Union territories are now under self-imposed Covid-19 curbs to break the chain of transmission and contain the spread. The viral multiplication of the contagion has increased the country's tally to nearly 23 million. India on Tuesday reported 329,942 new Covid-19 cases and 3,876 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 dashboard of the ministry showed.