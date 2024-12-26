Muslim organisations express outrage over return of ‘The Satanic Verses’; urge Centre to reinstate ban

Some Muslim organisations condemned the resumption of sales of Salman Rushdie's “The Satanic Verses” in India and urged the Centre to reinstate the ban on the controversial book. The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie book at Bahrisons book store Khan Market. in New Delhi, India.(Hindustan Times)

Maulana Kaab Rashidi, legal advisor for the Uttar Pradesh unit of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (AM), said that religious sentiments cannot be hurt under the garb of freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution.

“If freedom of expression hurts someone's sentiments, it is a legal offence. 'The Satanic Verses' is a blasphemous book. Selling such a controversial book under the pretext of freedom of expression cannot be accepted in any form. It goes against the spirit of the Constitution,” he told news agency PTI.

Rashidi also called the renewed sale as an “attempt at provocation”. He also noted that Muslims, who regard Allah and the Prophet as dearer than their own lives, would never tolerate attempts to hurt their religious sentiments.

“We urge the government to protect constitutional values and reinstate the ban on this book as it hurts the sentiments of a large section of the population. The government has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution, and banning this book is its duty,” Rashidi added.

Maulana Yasub Abbas, general secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, appealed to the Centre to ensure that the ban is reimposed.

“The book mocks Islamic views, insults Prophet Muhammad and his companions, and hurts sentiments. Allowing its sale poses a threat to the country's harmony. I urge the prime minister to impose a complete ban on this book in India,” he said.

Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, urged the Centre to restore the ban and warned of protests if the book is widely available.

“This book insults Islam, Prophet Muhammad, and several Islamic figures. Its content is so offensive that it cannot be repeated. Allowing this book in the market will disturb the nation's atmosphere. No Muslim can tolerate seeing this hateful book on any bookstore shelf,” Razvi said.

(With PTI inputs)