Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Former AMU VC Lt Gen Shah

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST

Former vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Lt General (retd) Zameer Uddin Shah on Thursday asserted that Muslims must hand over the disputed land in Ayodhya to Hindus as a ‘goodwill gesture’ for construction of Ram temple to ensure communal harmony.

Shah was in Lucknow to take part in an interactive session organised by the Indian Muslims for Peace, an organisation of eminent Muslim citizens, for out-of-court settlement of the Ayodhya dispute.

“It is my fervent wish that Muslims must hand over the disputed land to Hindus (for construction of Ram temple) as a goodwill gesture. This will ensure communal harmony and peace in the country,” Shah told media persons.

“I also want the Supreme Court to give a verdict in favour of the majority community to end the dispute,” Shah asserted.

Asked if the top court delivers a verdict in favour of Muslims, Shah said: “Hindus have been worshipping there (Ram Janmabhoomi) for a long time. Even if the court rules in favour of Muslims then also they will not be able to construct mosque there.”

Shah also pointed out that the dispute must be resolved out of court. “The court verdict will be in favour of either party (Hindus or Muslims). This will lead to acrimonious relationship between the two communities,” he said and added that the Sunni Central Waqf Board also agrees with his view point.

“It is only on invitation of the Sunni Central Waqf Board that I am here today for the session (organised by the Indian Muslims for Peace),” Shah asserted.

He also pointed out that the resolution adopted (by the Indian Muslims for Peace) at the session will be forwarded to the Waqf Board, who in turn will forward it to the Supreme Court. “We have been trying for the past one–and-half years for out-of-court settlement of the dispute. This is our last effort to resolve it amicably,” said Shah.

Commenting on opposition to his move by a section of Muslims, Shah said: “Everyone has the right to express his views. But if the issue (Ayodhya dispute) is resolved amicably then it will be good for the country.”

A large number of former judges of high court, vice chancellors of universities and Muslim intellectuals were also present at the session. Prominent among were: Nisar Ahmad, former IPS, Karnataka; Anis Ansari, Padma Shri Dr Mansoor Hasan, VN Rai, former IPS; Luv Bhargava, SW Akhtar, VC Integral University, Lucknow and Azmat Ali, educationist.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 21:58 IST