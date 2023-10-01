Mussoorie chock-a-block as tourists rush to Uttarakhand town this long weekend

Uttarakhand's Mussoorie witnessed a sudden rush of tourists long weekend, leading to massive traffic jams across the town, with all hotels remaining fully booked. There have been traffic jams in the hill town of as long as two kilometres beginning from JP Bend, Kincraig, and Gandhi Chowk and continuing on towards the Zero Point and Kempty Falls road. Additionally, Motilal Nehru Road, Picture Palace, and Mall Road experienced intermittent traffic congestion throughout the day.

Traffic snarls witnessed in Mussoorie.(X/Ranjeet K Chaurasia)

“We got stuck in heavy traffic from Kincraig, and from there was a serpentine queue of vehicles on both sides of the road and it took us over an hour to reach Gandhi Chowk,” Prashant Bhardwaj, a tourist from New Delhi, told The Times of India.

Posts on social media also showed tourists stuck in traffic jams.

Earlier in April, hilly regions such as Nainital in Uttarakhand and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh experienced a similar rush of tourists owing to rising temperatures in the plains. The road from Uttarakhand’s Kathgodam to Nainital saw massive traffic snarls. Towns nearby Nainital such as Bhimtal also saw a massive footfall of people.

A total of 30,000 vehicles entered had Shimla during a period of two days, news agency ANI reported. “We arrived here at 2am but did not get any hotels, finally we were able to explore and get a hotel by 6am, and here tourists have rushed due to the long holidays. Hotels are full. We had to move around for 10-12 kilometres here,” ANI quoted a tourist as saying.

Traffic conditions in hill towns can often be challenging due to various factors such as narrow roads, steep terrain, and an influx of tourists. Hill towns frequently experience traffic jams, especially during peak tourist seasons, holidays, and weekends when visitors flock to these picturesque destinations.

(With inputs from agencies)

