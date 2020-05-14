Mussoorie gets 1st Covid-19 case, Uttarakhand 75th, as doubling rate crashes down in the hill state

Updated: May 14, 2020 16:17 IST

Three people including a woman from Mussoorie, who returned to the state from different parts of the country this week tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total to 75 cases in Uttarakhand.

A health bulletin issued by the state health department confirmed that three people tested positive from Dehradun district.

“Three samples were tested positive for Covid-19 in district Dehradun, as per Doon Medical College Lab Report. It includes two male patients, aged 36 and 45 years respectively, and one 36 years old female. All three patients have a history of travel outside the state.”

The 36-year-old woman is the first patient to test positive for coronavirus in the hill station of Mussoorie after she returned from Delhi on May 12. Teams from the local administration and the police rushed to the Landour Bazaar area in the hill station on Thursday morning and sealed the area completely.

The woman, along with her family members, has been shifted to an isolation facility and officials are conducting contact tracing.

Dr Alok Jain, the in-charge government sub-district hospital in Mussoorie said, “The whole area has been sealed and the markets have been told to shut down in the area. We are tracing her close contacts, who will also be tested.”

With these three cases, Dehradun now has a total of 39 positive cases including ten active cases. The latest cases have led to the doubling rate in the past seven days in Dehradun district to reduce to 35.36 days from 84.89 days. Till Tuesday, the doubling rate in the capital city was 167.38 days.

On Wednesday, a 52-year-old woman who had also returned from Delhi had tested positive from Dehradun district.