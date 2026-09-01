'Countries that use terror...': Modi's message to SCO members, Pakistan among them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) needs to work together to dismantle the entire “ecosystem of terrorism” and its financing, in the presence of several world leaders at the summit, of which Pakistan is a part.

PM Modi speaks at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (X/@MEAIndia)

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He said, "We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens.

Countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy and provide shelter and support to terrorists must receive a strong message that terrorism can never be a strategic asset."

Deep Dive What did Modi emphasize about terrorism at the SCO summit? Modi emphasized the need to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism, including its financing, recruitment, and safe havens, and called for a unified stance against its use as a strategic asset by some countries. Why is the SCO summit significant for addressing terrorism? The SCO summit brings together leaders from member states to foster dialogue and cooperation on regional issues, highlighting the collective responsibility to combat terrorism and prevent its financing and support. How did Modi's meetings with other leaders at the SCO summit relate to his message on terrorism? During his meetings with leaders like Putin and Pezeshkian, Modi reinforced India's commitment to peace and stability, indicating that effective collaboration among nations is essential to counter terrorist threats.

Conflicts should be resolved through dialogue: PM

The prime minister said all wars and conflicts around the world should be settled through dialogue and diplomacy, adding that battlefields cannot provide a solution.

Modi also said connectivity projects should uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country.

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{{^usCountry}} His remarks on tackling terrorism came at a time when India is continuing its efforts to put pressure on Pakistan over cross-border terrorist activities. Modi on India's vision for SCO {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remarks on tackling terrorism came at a time when India is continuing its efforts to put pressure on Pakistan over cross-border terrorist activities. Modi on India's vision for SCO {{/usCountry}}

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On India's core vision for the SCO, Modi said it is based on three key pillars: Security, Connectivity and Opportunity.

He said, "Now is the time to take these three pillars beyond a 'vision' and toward 'concrete outcomes'".

He also urged the 10-member bloc to build on its 25 years of dialogue and cooperation and deliver "tangible outcomes". Modi called on member states to turn their "shared geography into shared opportunities" as the world faces growing uncertainty and instability.

"Today, when the world is passing through uncertainty and instability, we must turn our shared geography into shared opportunities. Through our efforts, we must bring positive changes to the lives of our people, " he said.

26th SCO Leadership Summit

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The summit has brought together representatives from 10 member states, 15 partner countries and two observer countries, with the gathering focused on strengthening dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues.

The SCO gathering was attended by PM Modi, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

The 10-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation accounts for around 25 per cent of global GDP.