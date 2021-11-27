Muzaffarnagar most polluted city in UP as AQI plunges in winter

With winter securing its grip in Uttar Pradesh, the cold air and dry weather have intensified the air pollution situation from Meerut to Muzaffarnagar as citizens continue to inhale the stagnant air laden with a high concentration of pollutants. The latest air quality index (AQI) rankings, issued on Saturday, showed that Muzaffarnagar is the second-most polluted (based on the concentration of pollutants in the air) city in the country. The situation in Meerut, too, has progressively gotten worse, the AQI rankings showed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Air pollution: CNG, e-vehicles allowed to enter Delhi from today. Details here

The average AQI in Meerut, during the past 24 hours, turned out to be 373 – which is in the ‘very poor’ category, making the city the tenth-most polluted in the country. In Uttar Pradesh, Meerut stood sixth in the air pollution ranking, while Muzaffarnagar, with an AQI of 423, came up first. According to experts cited by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the sharp decline in temperatures due to approaching winter is likely to further worsen the air quality index in the coming days. As per the data, PM10 and PM2.5 particles are running high across all cities, around six to eight times higher than what is normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AQI ranking in Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: 423

Noida: 394

Hapur: 388

Greater Noida: 386

Ghaziabad: 378

Meerut: 373

Bulandshahr: 363

Baghpat: 356

Meanwhile, the overall AQI in the national capital, Delhi, slipped to 386 on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), which categorised the air as ‘very poor’. The PM10 was recorded at 360 and PM2.5 was recorded at 386 at 7:50am.

Also Read | Amid ‘very poor’ Delhi air quality, expert lists suggestions to avoid pollution

SAFAR advised that everyone may experience health effects and a significant increase in respiratory problems. “The share of stubble burning (Count 274) related pollutants is 8 per cent in Delhi's PM2.5. Mixing layer height and wind are the dominant factors controlling air quality. From 29th significant improvement in AQI is expected due to high wind speed,” said SAFAR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per SAFAR, the air quality will further deteriorate to AQI 428 in the “severe” category. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has once again decided to reimpose a ban on construction and demolition activities following the Supreme Court's directions. In view of an improvement in the air quality, the ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted last Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

(With inputs from agencies)