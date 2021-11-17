Amid ‘very poor’ Delhi air quality, expert lists suggestions to avoid pollution

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, experts have suggested avoiding crowded places and using N95 masks outdoors. Dr Richa Sarin, Consultant Pulmonologist, expressed concern over the air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas, advising people to go out in the sun to avoid the peak hours of pollution as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 379 on Wednesday.

According to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality continued to be in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day.

"Delhi's air quality has worsened for a few days. People should not go to crowded places and go out in the sun. They should also use N95 marks for their protection," Sarin said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"People should not go out early in the morning and late at night to avoid pollution," she added.

Authorities are scrambling to combat the air pollution crisis, with the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) widening the curbs across NCR late Tuesday. It extended the ban on construction and demolition activities, and offline classes in Delhi to all cities in the NCR. Entry of all trucks, except those carting essential commodities, have also been banned till November 21.

In a series of instructions, it further advised NCR state governments to allow at least 50% of staff to work from home.

For field level implementation of the directions issued by the CAQM, the commission has directed five states to submit a compliance report before November 22. The directions will be closely monitored by the chief secretary of NCR states, GNCTD on a regular basis, as per the official release.

(With agency inputs)