'My close doctor friend is not taking calls': Bihar BJP MP on Covid crisis

In a long Facebook post, Bihar BJP chief, MP, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal wrote the Covid-19 situation has become so grim that his doctor friend is not taking his calls. "Because he can't do anything," the BJP leader wrote.

The BJP leader who tested positive for coronavirus in July last year said people are not yet understanding the grimness of the situation, that there is no prevention of the virus apart from social distancing. "So far, we have arranged bed and oxygen in Champaran but now we are running out of those. It is concerning that the positivity rate in West Champaran has reached 30 per cent but people are still organising wedding, funerals."





"There is no treatment for Covid-19 in the world. The medicines which are available are not for Covid-19, but to treat the complications arising out of Covid," he wrote.

The Facebook post, written on April 29, comes at a time when the country is fighting its hardest battle with the virus with the number of daily cases, deaths skyrocketing, amid an acute crisis of oxygen, hospital beds.

On Friday, Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Patna. On Saturday, BJP MLC Hari Narayan Choudhary died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna.

Bihar is one of the 10 states reporting 74 per cent of new cases in the alst 24 hours. On Friday, Bihar recorded 15m853 new infections, which took its active tally to over 1.5 lakh.