‘My dream is to see…’: Sonia Gandhi as she announces 6 guarantees for Telangana

Sonia Gandhi, the Congress veteran, on Sunday announced six guarantees for the poll-bound Telangana and assured that her party are committed to fulfilling each one of them.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi prior to attending the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad. (AICC)

Addressing a rally in Tukkuguda near Hyderabad, Gandhi said, " ₹2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme, gas cylinders at ₹500, and free travel for women in TSRC buses across the state, to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana we are announcing 6 guarantees and we are committed to fulfill each one of them."

"I along with my colleagues had the opportunity to be a part of the birth of this great state, Telangana. Now, it is our duty to elevate the state to new heights," Gandhi said.

The former Congress president said it is her dream to see a Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of the society. "Are you going to support us," she asked the Congress supporters gathered at the public rally in Vijayabheri Sabha in Tukkuguda, Rangareddy district, in large numbers.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to assembly elections later this year.

Earlier on Sunday, the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad concluded, with party leaders expressing optimism about receiving a “clear mandate” in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

Congress chief of all poll-bound states has given presentations during the meeting about their strategy and preparations, reports claimed.

Congress leaders' reservation about poll pact with AAP

CWC leaders from Punjab and Delhi units of the party have expressed their reservations about the poll alliance with Aam Admi Party (AAP) at the meeting of the extended CWC. The Congress leaders pointed out the AAP’s attempt to fight polls in states where the Congress had been the traditional rival of the BJP.

Some of the Congress leaders present in the meeting also alleged that while the AAP is trying to fight polls in Congress-ruled states such as Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, their campaign is entirely focused against the Congress and not the BJP.

After at least three leaders spoke against AAP over the two days of the CWC, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the state units will be consulted before taking any decision on poll pacts.

The reservation among a section of the Congress also comes amid the INDIA alliance’s efforts to wrap up the seat-sharing talks at the earliest.

