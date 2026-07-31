'My father was almost lynched near Jantar Mantar stage': Kin of Delhi cops injured during stir

Family members of the Delhi Police personnel injured during the recent student protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital held a press conference on Friday, claiming that police officers faced sustained attacks during the agitation.

The families urged authorities to ensure justice for the injured officers. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

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The Gen Z-led protest saw clashes at several locations across New Delhi, including Parliament Street, Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators clashed with security personnel.

Families of injured Delhi Police officers speak out

Demanding attention to the injuries suffered by several police personnel, whose treatment is still continuing, the families urged authorities to ensure justice for the injured officers.

They also said that the suffering faced by police families had been ignored amid allegations of police brutality against students.

'My father was almost lynched'

The daughter of a Delhi Police sub-inspector injured during the protest alleged that her father was "almost lynched". She said the assault left him unconscious and had caused lasting trauma for the family.

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{{^usCountry}} “On July 25, my father was dragged by a violent mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar. At around 2 pm, he was admitted to RML Hospital, where he remained unconscious for nearly four hours,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On July 25, my father was dragged by a violent mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar. At around 2 pm, he was admitted to RML Hospital, where he remained unconscious for nearly four hours,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “His uniform was completely soaked in blood. Seeing him in that condition was extremely painful for us.”

She claimed her father received four stitches on his head and described that night as extremely difficult for the entire family.

'Incredibly painful and traumatic'

The wife of an assistant commissioner of police injured during the clash between police and CJP protesters in Delhi on July 20 said it was “painful and traumatic” to see her husband injured.

“The moment he returned home late on the night of July 20, injured as he was, was incredibly painful and traumatic for both my 2-year-old daughter and me. I am accompanied here by other family members of Delhi Police personnel, and we wish to share our ordeal with you,” she said.

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'Miscreants should be punished'

A relative of another Delhi Police officer injured during the confrontation between police and protesters said those responsible for the violence should face action.

“The miscreants who attempted to disrupt the students' protest, tarnish its image, and undermine the dignity of Parliament should be held accountable for their actions and should not be spared. At the same time, the students should be released after their records are verified,” she said while speaking to reporters after the conference.

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Notably, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ended its 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday after the government agreed to its main demands. These included the resignation of the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, withdrawal of FIRs, an assurance that there would be no retaliatory action, and a promise to consider wider examination reforms.

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With inputs from agencies