‘My friend and Delhi University senior’: Shashi Tharoor mourns Arun Jaitley

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:34 IST

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday remembered his Delhi University senior Arun Jaitley, who died today of multi-organ failure at the AIIMS in Delhi, as he paid tribute to the former finance minister. Jaitley was 66.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend and Delhi University senior Arun Jaitley,” tweeted Tharoor, soon after news of the BJP leader’s death broke.

Tharoor also reflected on their first meeting and said despite political differences, they enjoyed a healthy “mutual respect”.

“We first met when he was at DUSU& I was President of St Stephen’s College Union. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect & debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss4India,”added Tharoor.

Along with his tweet, Tharoor also posted a picture of the two sitting across each other and looking into the camera.

Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 when he complained of uneasiness. The BJP leader was put on life-support system after his condition deteriorated.

The former minister had opted out of the government citing poor health when the second National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of Arun Jaitley, saying he has lost a valued friend.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 16:30 IST