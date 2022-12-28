'My grandmom was called gungi gudiya before…': Rahul Gandhi on 'pappu' tag

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an interview said he does not mind being called 'pappu' as it is part of the propaganda campaign. "It is in their heart. It shows the fear in her heart. They are unhappy," Rahul Gandhi said in an interview with 'The Bombay Journey'. "I welcome all the name-calling, I feel good, Please take my name more," Rahul Gandhi said. The interview was taken during the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it was in Mumbai. As of now, the yatra is on a break and will resume on January 3. Read | ‘It is my duty…': Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Talking about Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Before she was called the Iron Lady, she was called gungi gudiya. The same people who attack me 24x7 used to call her gungi gudiya. And suddenly gungi gudiya became the Iron Lady. She was always the Iron Lady." Read | 'Should roam naked...': BJP leader on Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Lord Ram comparison

"I don't care. You can call me anything you want. I don't have to take it," Rahul Gandhi said.

"She was the love of my life. My second mother," Rahul Gandhi said to the interviewer.

"Would you like a woman with her (Indira Gandhi's) qualities to settle in life?' Rahul Gandhi was asked. "That's an interesting question. A mix between my mother's and grandmother's qualities is good," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi on December 24 and will resume from Kashmere Gate on January 3 to complete the rest of the yatra in north. In Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti will join the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi has been in the middle of a controversy over his statements on the recent face-off between the Indian troops and the Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. While the Congress demanded a debate in Parliament on the face-off that reportedly took place on December 9, Rahul Gandhi's comment that the Indian soldiers were thrashed received condemnation in Parliament.

