‘It is my duty…': Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Updated on Dec 27, 2022 07:18 PM IST

Mehbooba Mufti had praised Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, saying that she salutes him for undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra to strengthen secularism and promote unity in the country.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been invited to join Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ when it enters Jammu and Kashmir.

“Ive been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage & I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India”, the People's Democratic Party chief tweeted.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is also expected to join Rahul Gandhi during the march which will be in the last leg since beginning from Kanyakumari in September.

The yatra, which has covered more than 2,800 km through 10 states, is on a nine-day winter break and will resume on January 3 and will enter Uttar Pradesh. The Grand Old Party has said it has invited prominent non-BJP leaders in the state including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary.

However, Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary are unlikely to participate in the Yatra due to "preoccupation" with their party programmes.

On Monday, Mufti had praised Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, saying that she salutes him for undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra to strengthen secularism and promote unity in the country.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary in-charge (organisation) KC Venugopal along with senior Congress leaders met J&K Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to discuss about the yatra.

“#BharatJodoYatra is marching towards its final destination J&K. Held a meeting today with the Lt. Governor of J&K Shri. Manoj Sinha ji along with senior party leaders. Discussed the security arrangements and sought the cooperation of the administration”, Venugopal tweeted.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

bharat jodo yatra mehbooba mufti rahul gandhi
bharat jodo yatra mehbooba mufti rahul gandhi

