‘My heart is with you’: Priyanka Gandhi's message to Wayanad landslide survivors

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday shared an open letter with her constituents on the first anniversary of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides, assuring continued support to affected families as they rebuild their lives. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks in the Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday. (Sansad TV/ANI Grab)

Posting the letter on X, Vadra said that though she is away on parliamentary duty, her thoughts remain with the people of Wayanad. “Though I am away on parliamentary duty, my heart is right there with you,” she said.

“As we remember those we lost, may their memories bring peace and may your faith guide you forward. I stand with you, not just today, but always,” she added.

She said while significant efforts had been made over the past year, challenges persist. “Even with all the goodwill across political lines and the help that poured in from all parts of the nation, basic, systemic issues have slowed down the process of rehabilitation considerably.”

She expressed solidarity with the community. “My heartfelt prayers are with you and I stand right beside you in spirit as you mark this day with faith and remembrance.”

Reflecting on her interactions with survivors during earlier visits, she said: “Homes, lives and livelihoods destroyed, but the human spirit soaring in its dignity and resilience.”

“In your pain, you were a shining example to the whole nation—an example of love, brotherhood and everything good that humanity represents,” Vadra said in the letter.

She acknowledged the determination shown by many in rebuilding their lives, while noting that some families still remain in distress. “Many have overcome the devastation they faced by valiantly rebuilding their lives, but many remain in desolation. We must continue to do all that is in our power to provide them with support.”

Addressing those who lost loved ones, she said, “It is to them that you owe the hope of living a full life again, of being able to laugh and love and carry on the way they would have wished you to.”

“I will continue to do all I can to support you through your journey to rebuild your lives and I am deeply honoured that you have given me a chance to do so,” she concluded.