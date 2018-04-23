My message to people is that we have to oust BJP government: Sitaram Yechury

Surrounded by cameras, re-elected CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury spoke to Saubhadra Chatterji about how poll tactics will ensure maximisation of anti-BJP votes.

First thoughts after re-election.

This is a big responsibility that has to be discharged. I will try to do that to the best of my ability. This was the Congress of unity and the Congress of determination. The determination to defeat the attack mounted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) against the Indian people. The determination is also to provide a policy-based alternative but the primary objective to achieve it would be to ensure the RSS BJP government is ousted.

What will be your electoral strategy?

We have decided that at the time of elections, appropriate electoral tactics will be used to maximise the polling of anti-BJP votes in accordance with the political line we have decided.

Why did you mention the word unity 12 times in your speech?

We have to always give the message of unity. I didn’t count how many times I used the word. But I know Ho Chi Minh said when he was leading the Vietnamese revolution that “preserve the unity and oneness of mind in the party as the apple of the eye”. Unity is our biggest weapon.

Your message to Congress party?

My message is to the people of India and everybody; we have to ensure this government is ousted. My message to the working and struggling people is that intensify your struggle and we shall be there. My message is not to any one party, area or group.