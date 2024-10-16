‘My support will be with new J&K govt’: L-G Manoj Sinha ahead of Omar Abdullah's oath-taking ceremony

Ahead of Omar Abdullah's swearing-in as the chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reflected on the changing political landscape in the union territory (UT). In an interview with The Indian Express, Manoj Sinha urged the new chief minister and the elected MLAs to focus on the people’s mandate for peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir. Omar Abdullah hands letters of support to J&K LG Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on Friday. (PTI)

“My support will be with the new government,” Manoj Sinha affirmed, stressing the importance of financial stability and development for J&K’s future.

Manoj Sinha emphasised that militancy in the region was nearing its end, with candidates campaigning well into the night and voters enthusiastically participating. He noted the absence of violence, rigging, or re-polls, which he said demonstrated the significant shift in J&K’s political environment. “People voted in large numbers,” the lieutenant governor said, underscoring the increased voter turnout as a sign of the region’s progress.

When asked about the limited powers of the UT assembly, Sinha assured that his role as L-G would be collaborative, with a shared goal of ensuring development for all sections of society. He also dismissed concerns of a potential tussle between the chief minister and the L-G, promising to maintain a harmonious working relationship.

While refraining from speculating on the timeline for J&K’s statehood, Sinha reiterated the central government's commitment to its eventual restoration, in line with earlier promises made by the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Rahul, Kharge, Priyanka to attend Omar Abdullah's swearing-in ceremony

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of CM-elect Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The stage is set for Abdullah to be sworn in as the first chief minister of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir after the National Conference-Congress alliance won the maiden assembly elections held after the abrogation of Article 370.

The oath of office and secrecy will also be administered to Abdullah's chosen ministers by Manoj Sinha at 11.30am at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).