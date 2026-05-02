Myanmar bombing triggers refugee influx into Mizoram border villages

Influx of Myanmar refugees is reported along the Indo-Myanmar border state of Mizoram after Myanmar military air force allegedly bombed its Khawpuichhip village, in which seven persons, including six children were killed on Friday.

Number of villagers crossing over to the Indian side could not be confirmed. (ANI/Representative Photo)

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Mizoram’s Zokhawthar police station officer on duty said the bombing created panic among Myanmar villagers. “After they heard that Khawpuichhip village was being bombed, over 50 Myanmar refugees crossed over to the Indian village of Zokhawthar on Friday night,” officer said.

Jacob V Zawma, a spokesperson for the civilian government of the Chinland Council of Myanmar’s Chin state told HT that number of villagers crossing over to the Indian side could not be confirmed.

“We have unconfirmed reports that many of the villagers have crossed over to the Indian side, seeking refuge in Vangchhia and Lianpui villages, about two kilometers from the international boundary,” he said.

Zawma said that seven persons were killed, of which six were children, and at least 15 to 20 buildings were destroyed.

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{{^usCountry}} “We received ground reports that Myanmar’s military deployed its air force and randomly bombarded several civilian locations at Khawpuichhip on Thursday. Since there is no resistance forces camp in and around the village, we believe that the junta forces are trying to spread fear among the villages in the region,” Zawma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We received ground reports that Myanmar’s military deployed its air force and randomly bombarded several civilian locations at Khawpuichhip on Thursday. Since there is no resistance forces camp in and around the village, we believe that the junta forces are trying to spread fear among the villages in the region,” Zawma said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Chinland Council spokesperson claimed that the motive of the bombing could be linked to the Myanmar junta’s attempt to take back control of Chin state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chinland Council spokesperson claimed that the motive of the bombing could be linked to the Myanmar junta’s attempt to take back control of Chin state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It was on the cards; they raided Teddim, Falam and Kalay during the past few weeks. We believe their ultimate object is to take Kalay airport,” Zawma added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was on the cards; they raided Teddim, Falam and Kalay during the past few weeks. We believe their ultimate object is to take Kalay airport,” Zawma added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chin state in Myanmar shares over 500 kilometres of international boundary with India, and has been experiencing persistent and intensified aerial bombardments by the Myanmar junta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chin state in Myanmar shares over 500 kilometres of international boundary with India, and has been experiencing persistent and intensified aerial bombardments by the Myanmar junta. {{/usCountry}}

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The Chin Human Rights Organisation reported that the military often targets non-military sites like schools and religious sites in an attempt to demoralise the resistance and the general population of Chin state.

Ethnic resistance forces in Chin state maintain de facto control over almost 90% of the territory; major towns like Matupi, Leilenpi and Rihkhawthar, a vital trade post on the India-Myanmar border, have been liberated by the Chin resistance forces. The Myanmar junta has been using air power to suppress the resistance movement in Chin state.

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