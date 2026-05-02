...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Myanmar bombing triggers refugee influx into Mizoram border villages

Chin state in Myanmar shares over 500 km of international boundary with India, and has been experiencing persistent and intensified aerial bombardments

Published on: May 02, 2026 12:44 pm IST
By Sangzuala Hmar, Aizawl
Advertisement

Influx of Myanmar refugees is reported along the Indo-Myanmar border state of Mizoram after Myanmar military air force allegedly bombed its Khawpuichhip village, in which seven persons, including six children were killed on Friday.

Number of villagers crossing over to the Indian side could not be confirmed. (ANI/Representative Photo)

Mizoram’s Zokhawthar police station officer on duty said the bombing created panic among Myanmar villagers. “After they heard that Khawpuichhip village was being bombed, over 50 Myanmar refugees crossed over to the Indian village of Zokhawthar on Friday night,” officer said.

Jacob V Zawma, a spokesperson for the civilian government of the Chinland Council of Myanmar’s Chin state told HT that number of villagers crossing over to the Indian side could not be confirmed.

“We have unconfirmed reports that many of the villagers have crossed over to the Indian side, seeking refuge in Vangchhia and Lianpui villages, about two kilometers from the international boundary,” he said.

Zawma said that seven persons were killed, of which six were children, and at least 15 to 20 buildings were destroyed.

The Chin Human Rights Organisation reported that the military often targets non-military sites like schools and religious sites in an attempt to demoralise the resistance and the general population of Chin state.

Ethnic resistance forces in Chin state maintain de facto control over almost 90% of the territory; major towns like Matupi, Leilenpi and Rihkhawthar, a vital trade post on the India-Myanmar border, have been liberated by the Chin resistance forces. The Myanmar junta has been using air power to suppress the resistance movement in Chin state.

 
myanmar military mizoram
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Home / India News / Myanmar bombing triggers refugee influx into Mizoram border villages
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.