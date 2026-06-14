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‘Mystery’ woman caught on CCTV entering building before fire in Delhi's Tughlakabad

They are currently trying to identify the woman, officers aware of the developments said. The footage was captured by cameras installed outside a residence.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 06:54 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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In a dramatic development in the fatal Tughlakabad Extension fire that killed three members of a family on Friday morning, police have unearthed CCTV footage from the vicinity that shows a woman—face covered with a dupatta—entering the building just before the blast and then quickly exiting the premises, all within a few minutes, according to police.

A 2-minute CCTV footage shows the woman entering before the blast and leaving as soon as an explosion occurs in the building.(HT Photo)

They are currently trying to identify the woman, officers aware of the developments said. The footage was captured by cameras installed outside a residence opposite the building and accessed by HT.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said that investigators have launched efforts to identify and trace the woman. “At this stage, we cannot say why she had entered the building, whether she had come to meet someone, or whether she had any role in the incident. All angles are being examined,” he said.

Residents claimed the woman was seen heading towards the parking area shortly before the fire. Investigators are currently analysing the footage alongside other evidence collected from the scene.

Saurav Sharma, a 35-year-old man, who was among the first responders, said, “We only saw the footage today and when we spoke to some locals, they said that they saw the woman rushing”.

Three women living on the top floor of the building, Mumtaz and her two sisters, were also injured.

The fire, police said, started on the ground floor parking where at least seven two-wheelers, including the electric scooter, were parked. Soon, the smoke from the fire engulfed the entire building, trapping residents, especially those on the upper floors.

A case has been registered at Govindpuri police station under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown persons. The tragedy has once again highlighted serious concerns about building safety in Delhi’s densely populated unauthorised and regularised colonies.

According to fire department officials, the building offered virtually no means of escape once smoke filled the structure. Built on a roughly 100-square-yard plot, it housed 10 flats, two on each floor, and lacked fire exits, ventilation systems and firefighting equipment.

 
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