Mysuru: Two kids injured after portion of anganwadi roof collapses on them

Bengaluru: Two children suffered head injuries when a portion of a cement plaster of the roof collapsed on them at an anganwadi centre in Telagumasalli village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district on Wednesday, officials said.

Police said no case has been registered in connection with the fall of cement plaster in Mysuru district.

According to officials, the two children aged four and five years, were injured when a dilapidated portion of the cement plaster gave way. The children were rushed to the Saraguru taluk government hospital and later transferred to the Cheluvamba Women and Children Hospital in Mysuru.

“The incident occurred around 2 o’clock,” said B Basavaraju, the deputy director of the Mysuru district women and children welfare department. “At that time, many children had already gone home, leaving only six at the the centre. We have identified 319 anganwadi buildings in the district in need of repairs,” he said.

Basavaraju said the department would make alternative arrangements to continue the anganwadi operations until the repairs are completed in the village. He said the two injured children had sustained head injuries but were now out of danger. “They are expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday.”

The accident happened shortly after the children had finished their lunch at the anganwadi centre.

Saraguru police sub-inspector Nandish Kumar said, “I visited the anganwadi centre as soon as we received the information. However, by that time, the children had already been taken to Saraguru Hospital. We assisted in shifting the children to Mysuru’s Cheluvamba Hospital. No case has been registered regarding the incident.”

HD Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu, along with deputy Director Basavaraju and officials from the women and child development department, visited the hospital to inquire about the injured children’s condition and gather information about the incident.

“Out of the 2,922 anganwadis in the district, 319 anganwadi buildings require minor repairs, and the repair work is already in progress,”Basavaraju said. “The incident was unexpected, given that the Telugumasalli anganwadi building is relatively new. The department has made arrangements to ensure the anganwadi continued operation during the repair work,” he said.

Javarappa, a villager residing near the anganwadi, said that the building, which is 15-18 years old, had developed cracks in the roof due to poor construction. “More than 30 children usually attend the centre daily, but at the time of the incident, only six were present as most parents had taken their children home. After the incident, parents have expressed reluctance to send their children back to the centre,” he said.

