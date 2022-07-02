Home / India News / Mysuru: 5 minors booked for sexually assaulting 9-year-old boy
Mysuru: 5 minors booked for sexually assaulting 9-year-old boy

A senior police officer said the case was registered in Doddakavalande police station in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district. According to police, the accused minors made a video of the assault and shared it on social media.
A case under the POCSO Act has been registered on Thursday after a video of the sexual assault became public. (Representational)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka police have registered a case against five minors for allegedly sexual assaulting a 9-year-old boy in Mysuru district, officers said on Friday.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered on Thursday after a video of the sexual assault became public.

A senior police officer said the case was registered in Doddakavalande police station in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district. According to police, the accused minors made a video of the assault and shared it on social media.

According to the officer, the minors, who have been apprehended, are lodged at an observation centre for juveniles. Two of them are studying in First PUC, the other two are in Class 10 and the fifth accused is in Class 9.

“The accused took the boy studying in Class 3 to an isolated place in a village on the pretext of playing, and then sexually assaulted him. While two of the accused assaulted the boy, the other three recorded the act on their mobiles and then circulated it in their WhatsApp groups,” the officer said.

After the video went viral, police rounded up the boys and during the probe, they confessed to the crime.

Separately, a case was filed against a youth for allegedly raping and impregnating her. They were speaking to each other over the mobile phone. According to police,the accused arrived for a family function at the minor girl’s residence a few months ago and on the night of the programme, he allegedly raped the girl.

On June 22, on suspicion, the elder sister of the girl took her for a scan at the government hospital of Sullia, where it was confirmed that she is pregnant. A case has been filed against accused in Sullia police station on June 28.

