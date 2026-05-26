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Nadda chairs meet on Ebola preparedness

India reviews Ebola preparedness as cases rise in Congo and Uganda. Health minister orders vigilant screening at all entry points. No cases reported yet.

Published on: May 26, 2026 05:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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Union health minister JP Nadda on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review levels of preparedness against Ebola Virus Disease in the country, the health ministry said in a statement.

Nadda chairs meet on Ebola preparedness

Two countries reported Ebola cases recently— The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Neighbouring South Sudan is currently at high risk of transmission.

The statement said that Nadda ordered that arrangements to screen travellers for the disease at all points of entry across the country should remain fully vigilant.

He directed that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) should keep all necessary tracking, testing and surveillance arrangements in constant readiness.

No case of the disease has been reported in the country yet, said the ministry.

The health secretary also chaired a joint review meeting with officials across ministries and agencies with regard to the matter, it added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), while the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has designated it a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security .

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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