Home / India News / Nadda hails BJP’s performance in GHMC polls; says result shows people’s rejection to ‘corrupt KCR govt’

Nadda hails BJP’s performance in GHMC polls; says result shows people’s rejection to ‘corrupt KCR govt’

JP Nadda said that the result of the civic polls shows that the people of Hyderabad have made it clear what will be the results of the Telangana assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2023.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP National President JP Nadda.
BJP National President JP Nadda.(PTI)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party president, JP Nadda on Friday thanked the people of Hyderabad after the party made significant electoral inroads by securing 48 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. Hailing the result as “historic”, Nadda said it shows “people’s unequivocal support towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development and governance model.” “I want to thank the people of Hyderabad, “ he added.

He further said that the result of the civic polls shows that the people of Hyderabad have made it clear what will be the results of the Telangana assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2023.

“I can say with confidence that people have decided to say goodbye to the corrupt K Chandrashekar Rao government,” Nadda also said.

During the 2016 civic polls, BJP which had fought in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party had won only four seats.

Meanwhile, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)’s tally fell below the majority mark as it won 56 seats. While All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, ended up in the third position with 44 seats, which was one seat less than what it had won in 2016.

The BJP had run a high-octane campaign with rallies and roadshows by key leaders including union home minister Amit Shah, Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

