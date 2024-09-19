Nadda writes to Kharge, slams Congress for overlooking misdeeds of its leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda has written to his Congress counterpart, Mallikarjun Kharge, slamming the opposition party for overlooking the “misdeeds” of its leaders including lawmaker Rahul Gandhi who allegedly insulted the Other Backward Class (OBC) communities. BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda. (X)

Nadda referred to Kharge’s letter to Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday about the comments of BJP leaders against Gandhi and attacked the Congress. He added that Kharge wrote to Modi to polish “your failed product, which has been repeatedly rejected by the public, and bring it to the market due to political compulsion.”

Nadda cited Kharge’s letter and said the things the Congress chief said were far from reality. “It seems that in the letter you have either forgotten the misdeeds of your leaders including Rahul Gandhi or have deliberately ignored them...”

Kharge wrote to Modi complaining against phrases such as “number one terrorist” Union minister Ravneet Bittu used against Gandhi and a former BJP lawmaker’s death threat to the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha.

Nadda slammed Gandhi for allegedly making statements to stain Modi’s image. “Who transgressed the decorum then...” Nadda asked. “What is the Congress taking pride in him [Gandhi] for... for talking to people who have an anti-India stance or for attendance at events in support of terrorists.” He drew attention to the inappropriate words Congress members have used against Modi.