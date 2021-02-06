Home / India News / Nafed to buy 2L MT maize, 60K MT pulses in Bihar
india news

Nafed to buy 2L MT maize, 60K MT pulses in Bihar

The central agency is also expected to set up procurement centres in central and west Bihar districts to purchase around 60,000 metric tonnes of pulses, particularly masoor from the farmers on minimum support price (MSP).
By Subhash Pathak, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:41 PM IST
A plantation at Thakurganj in Kishanganj district of Bihar.(HT_PRINT)

After a decade, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (Nafed) plans to buy around 2 lakh metric tonnes of maize from farmers in Bihar this season from April.

The central agency is also expected to set up procurement centres in central and west Bihar districts to purchase around 60,000 metric tonnes of pulses, particularly masoor from the farmers on minimum support price (MSP).

Officials said the agency has arranged sufficient funds to ensure instant payment to the farmers, who were earlier forced to sell their farm produce on throwaway prices in the absence of procurement on the MSP.

Also read| Farmers block roads across Punjab to drive home protest

The Nafed agreed to revive its network after the civil supplies and consumer protection department requested the agency to relaunch the procurement process for crops other than paddy and wheat.

“We are in touch with the state cooperative department and primary agriculture cooperative societies to set up procurement centres for pulses at Ara, Buxar, Nalanda, Gaya, Aurangabad, and Nawada. Districts for setting up maize procurement are being identified,” said Nafed branch manager, Patna, Yatendra Singh.

According to agricultural experts, the estimated production of maize and pulses is likely to cross around 6 lakh metric tonne and 5 lakh metric tonnes this season.

In the absence of a mechanism for state-sponsored procurement, the area for pulses’ production declined to 4.39 lakh hectare in 2019-20 as compared to 10.83 lakh hectare in 1991-92.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar news nafed

Related Stories

patna news

Bihar’s organic corridor produce reaps rich harvest in Patna’s roadside markets

PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:26 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP