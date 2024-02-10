Naga body demands implementation of Frontier Naga Territory before 2024 polls

Kohima: Dismayed over the Centre’s delay in implementing the assured autonomous council for the six eastern districts of Nagaland ‘Frontier Naga Territory’, the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) on Saturday held public rallies simultaneously across the six district headquarters demanding effectuation before the forthcoming parliamentary elections. The ENPO represents seven Naga tribes of six eastern districts of Nagaland (File/Representative Photo)

The rallies culminated with the adoption of a resolution that the people of the region shall be “compelled” to take their own course of action in the event the Central government does not honour their sentiments and aspirations.

The ENPO represents seven Naga tribes of six eastern districts of Nagaland – Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator. Each of the seven constituent tribal units of ENPO submitted a letter addressed to the Governor to their respective deputy commissioners.

“If Election Model Code of Conduct is declared by ECI [Election Commission of India] without signing the MoS, we shall not be held responsible for any untoward situation that may arise in Eastern Nagaland region”, the letters stated.

They requested Governor La. Ganesa for immediate onward communication of the report to the Union home minister Amit Shah.

ENPO has been demanding a separate Frontier Nagaland state since 2010 over alleged issues of discrimination, particularly on the development front.

Although the ENPO’s demand is for the creation of a separate state Frontier Nagaland carved out from the present-day Nagaland state, the Centre’s representatives from the Union home ministry led by advisor (northeast) AK Mishra in 2022 negotiated for an alternative arrangement– autonomy for the region.

ENPO, which represents the Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, and Yimkhiung communities, accelerated pressure on its demand in 2022 and resolved to abstain from participating in any election process should the central government fail to address the issue.

The Union home ministry then proposed an autonomous council for the region with legislative, executive, administration, and financial autonomy with 49 councillors – 40 elected legislative members and nine nominees. Presently, the six districts have 20 MLAs in the 60-member state assembly.

In January 2023, close on the heels of the state assembly elections, the ENPO lifted its abstention call on elections after the Union home ministry assured it that the issue would be resolved after the poll process. Lauding the ENPO decision, Union home minister Shah termed it an “expression of trust in the Modi government”.

The assurance, according to the ENPO, was that a solution as mutually agreed will be reached after following the due process and will be implemented after completion of the election process.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah had hailed the decision. “It is heartening that in an expression of trust in the Modi government, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO) in Nagaland has withdrawn its call to boycott the assembly elections. The decision will help in keeping the ongoing process of peace and development unhindered.”