Naga insurgent killed in police encounter

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 01:35 IST

A Naga insurgent was killed in a gun battle with Indian Army personnel in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh early Saturday morning.

The gunfight took place in Pancham Pahar, Kharsang area of Changlang district, which shares a border with Myanmar and has been a hotbed of insurgency.

“At around 3.15 this morning contact was established with the insurgents. At 3.45 am in the ensuing firefight, one insurgent was neutralized and one weapon was recovered,” a defence spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the official statement, the operation was initiated after the receipt of specific inputs about presence of insurgents led by a self-styled lieutenant named Achang belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Reformation).

It is one of the Naga insurgent groups that is part of the Working Committee of Naga Political Groups which is in talks with the government for a solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

The Indian government is talking to the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN(I-M)), the biggest Naga outfit separately and signed a framework agreement with in 2015.

A police officer in Changlang said an M4 assault rifle and ammunition had been recovered and the body of the dead insurgent was sent for a postmortem examination.

