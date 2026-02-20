Naga student body opposes Centre’s directive on Vande Mataram in schools

Kohima: The Naga Students' Federation (NSF), an influential student body in the northeast, has expressed strong opposition to the recent directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) mandating that the Indian National Song, Vande Mataram, be sung or played before the National Anthem during official functions and extending the same requirement to educational institutions. The Union home ministry.note gives a list of events and places where Vande Mataram may be played, including in school assemblies. (PC: Pexels)

“The directive, which lays down a rigid sequence of precedence and, crucially, applies it to schools, represents an imposition that fails to account for the historical, political, and cultural realities of the Naga people. While NSF is aware of the constitutional framework of the Indian State, including Article 51A(a), we categorically assert that no authority can compel cultural or ideological conformity upon the Naga homeland in a manner that disregards our unique history and identity,” the NSF said in a release issued on Friday.

The Union home ministry, in a 10-page order issued on January 28, mandated that a six-stanza-long, 3 minutes and 10 seconds version of Vande Mataram be played or sung at a raft of official occasions, including during the unfurling of the Tricolour, arrival of the President at events, before and after her speeches and addresses to the nation, and before and after the arrival and speeches of governors. The ministry note also gives a list of events and places where the song may be played, including in school assemblies.

“In all schools, the day’s work may begin with community singing of the national song. School authorities should make adequate provision in their programmes for popularising the singing of the national song, national anthem and promoting respect for the national flag among students,” the order said.

The NSF maintained that the Centre’s specific instruction that the day’s work in schools may begin with the community singing of Vande Mataram, coupled with directions to "popularize" the National Song and National Anthem, is concerning.

“The NSF hereby warns that no such activities mandating the compulsory singing or playing of Vande Mataram before Jana Gana Mana shall take place in schools across the Naga homeland,” the statement said.

It called upon the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) to refrain from issuing any circulars, notifications, or instructions enforcing this protocol within its jurisdiction.

The federation also cautioned school authorities and administrators against implementing such guidelines in letter or spirit without due consultation with stakeholders and an understanding of the ground realities.