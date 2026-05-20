Naga women hold protests in Manipur to seek release of six hostages

Women in Manipur’s Naga-inhabited areas of Senapati district protested on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of six hostages allegedly held by armed Kuki militants for the past eight days.

The protest was organised by the Koubru Range Naga Women’s Union. (HT Sourced Photo)

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The protest was organised by the Koubru Range Naga Women’s Union, Kanglatongbi CSOs and surrounding villages at Tribal market, New Checkon and Imphal East.

Slogans such as “Let’s speak louder than guns,” “No to abduction and violence,” “Protect innocent lives,” “Human rights for every community,” and “We stand for peace and justice” were chanted.

The banners read: “Innocent Naga civilians held hostage by Kuki armed militants.” Another banner read: “We demand immediate and unconditional release of the other six innocent hostages abducted by Kuki militants at Leilon Vaiphei Kuki village, Kangpokpi district, Manipur.”

United Naga Council (UNC), the community’s apex body, demanded the safe release of the hostages or the handover of their remains if they have been killed.

The hostage crisis began on May 13 after unknown persons killed four civilians including three church leaders, in two separate incidents in Kangpokpi and Noney districts. The deceased included three leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association and a Naga man.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, home minister of Manipur Govindas Konthujam said that individuals from both the Kuki and Naga communities were held captive by members of the opposite communities. 28 individuals, 14 from each community, were released on May 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, home minister of Manipur Govindas Konthujam said that individuals from both the Kuki and Naga communities were held captive by members of the opposite communities. 28 individuals, 14 from each community, were released on May 15. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} UNC alleged that six Naga civilians (all male) are still held hostage by armed Kuki militants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UNC alleged that six Naga civilians (all male) are still held hostage by armed Kuki militants. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The 13th May 2026 ambush on Thadou church leaders between Kotlen and Kotzim, and the kidnapping of 18 Naga civilians at Leilon Vaiphei village and 2 Salesians at Saparmeina are strongly indicative of premeditated attacks. To cover their crimes and divert public attention, they blamed the Nagas and killed an innocent Chiru Naga civilian on that day itself,” said UNC in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The 13th May 2026 ambush on Thadou church leaders between Kotlen and Kotzim, and the kidnapping of 18 Naga civilians at Leilon Vaiphei village and 2 Salesians at Saparmeina are strongly indicative of premeditated attacks. To cover their crimes and divert public attention, they blamed the Nagas and killed an innocent Chiru Naga civilian on that day itself,” said UNC in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “If they are alive, they must be released unconditionally and without delay. If they have been killed, their mortal remains must be handed over immediately to their families so that they may be given a dignified Christian burial according to their faith and traditions,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If they are alive, they must be released unconditionally and without delay. If they have been killed, their mortal remains must be handed over immediately to their families so that they may be given a dignified Christian burial according to their faith and traditions,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to UNC, on May 13, 18 Naga civilians were abducted at Leilon Vaiphei village, a Kuki village, and in a separate incident two Salesian brothers were also abducted at Sapermeina village under Sapermeina police station.

Also Read:Manipur hostage crisis: Shutdowns, blockade continue to disrupt normal lives

Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur, a Liangmai Naga civil body submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah through union minister minorities affairs, Kiren Rijiju.

The council through the memorandum accused Kuki National Front (KNF-P) faction for the abduction of the Naga civilians. It further stated that the KNF-P faction is an armed group operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and affiliated with the United People’s Front (UPF).

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“The incident occurred within the operational area of KNF-P faction under the command structure of Thangboi Kipgen, who is the chairman of UPF/KNF (P), husband of deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen,” it said.

However, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex Kuki body and all district Civil Society Organisation extended total shutdown for another 48 hours with effect from May 19 midnight,

KIM in a statement issued on Tuesday said, “the decision comes in view of the continued inaction and failure of the government to address the legitimate concerns and demands placed before it, as well as the absence of any tangible positive development on the ground.”

KIM claimed that 14 Kuki individuals are still held hostage allegedly by Naga militants.

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An Assam Rifle senior officer requesting anonymity told HT, “The rescue and search operations are still going on at vulnerable areas and I am confident that the hostages are still alive.”

A statement issued by Manipur police said, “Combing and search operations are being continued by security forces to rescue the missing persons at the hill ranges surrounding Leilon Vaiphei village, Songtun village, Khunkho village and P. Molding village of Kangpokpi district.”

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