Nagaland election: NDPP's Sharingain Longkumer wins in Aonglenden seat

Nagaland legislative assembly speaker and NDPP candidate Sharingain Longkumer has marked his victory in 2023 Nagaland assembly election from Aonglenden constituency. He defeated Congress' Toshipokba by a margin of over 4,000 votes.

During his election campaign, Longkumer admitted that he could implement few developmental activities and many initiatives are left to be undertaken.

The incumbent assembly speaker got a total of 7,074 votes and the Congress candidate got a total of 2,684 votes.

NDPP and BJP contested the state assembly elections with an agreement to have 40-20 seat share. In 2018, the NDPP-BJP contested the election with a 40:20 formula (40 seats for the NDPP and 20 for the BJP) and the same is being followed this time. Five years ago, though the Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) won 26 seats, the NDPP, which bagged 17 seats, and the BJP that got 12 were able to form government.

