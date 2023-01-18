Tripura election on Feb 16; Nagaland, Meghalaya Feb 27, results on March 2

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the election schedule of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies, the first tranche of assembly elections to be held in 2023. Tripura Assembly election 2023 will be held on February 16 while Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27. The election dates have been fixed keeping in mind the exam season, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. As CEC addressed the first press meeting of the year announcing the schedule of these three states, he said women's participation in the voting process has always been high in all these three states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All these three elections will be held in one phase.

In Tripura, the date of the issue of gazette notification is January 21 and the last date for filing nominations is January 30. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is on February 2. In Meghalaya and Nagaland, the gazette notification will be issued on January 31. The date for filing nominations is February 7.

Full schedule of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The term of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies will end on March 12, 15 and 25, respectively. A total of 9,125 polling stations will be there in the three states, which will be 634 more than in 2018. Webcasting will be there in 73% of polling stations. 376 polling stations will be managed by women.

‘Youth apathy in votes’

To fight youth apathy, as witnessed in Himachal and Gujarat state elections, the CEC said young recruits of the Election Commission will be managing several polling booths.

'Don't create temporary provisions'

As the election commission ensures 100% availability of all basic infrastructures in all polling booths including electricity and drinking water, Rajiv Kumar said the EC this time requested the state governments to not create temporary infrastructures. "Let these be permanent gifts to the schools -- separate toilets for males and females, electricity, ramp for disabled. Budgets are being sanctioned accordingly," the CEC said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.