Watch: Nagaland minister counting advantages of having small eyes is viral

Addressing the stereotype of small eyes associated with the northeast people, Nagaland minister said though they have smaller eyes, their vision is clear. 
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along said northeast people have some advantages because of their smaller eyes.&nbsp;
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along said northeast people have some advantages because of their smaller eyes. 
Published on Jul 09, 2022 02:51 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A video of Nagaland higher education and tribal affairs minister Temjen Imna Along on the people of the northeast has gone viral on social media drawing applause for the humour of the BJP leader and the party president of the state.

Talking about the popular stereotype that the northeast people face that they have small eyes, Temjen Imna Along said it is true that people from the northeast have smaller eyes but their vision is sharp. At an event, the video of which has gone viral, the BJP leader said there are many benefits of having smaller eyes. "Because of smaller eyes we don't get much dirt inside the eyes. And we can easily sleep when some long programme is going on," the minister said amid applause.

Watch

The video went viral with many people sharing it on social media. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the video and wrote, "My brother @AlongImna is in full form." Temjen Imna Along replied to his tweet and thanked him. "Thanks for making the voice of the people of the northeast to all," Temjen Imna Along wrote to the journalist who first shared the video on Twitter.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

