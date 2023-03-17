Nagaland minister's hilarious tweet on World Sleep Day: ‘Let’s take a moment…'

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along - who is known for his humour and wit on social media - shared a hilarious post on Twitter on the occasion of World Sleep Day on Friday. Along posted a picture where he is seated in what seems like a conference or discussion room - and several people (attendees) around him are dozing off on their seats.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along(Twitter)

Wishing a “happy world sleep day”, Along wrote, “Let us take a moment to appreciate people with small eyes, who remind us that being awake 24/7 isn't always a choice!”

Also read: Mattress maker Wakefit announces optional holiday for its employees on World Sleep Day

The post has garnered over 3,500 likes and over 150 retweets, with several users commenting on it.

“Sir you are SPORT. Really it takes all the humility in the world to laugh at selves. Bless us with more leaders like you,” a user wrote.

Another said, “Sir you have a great sense of humour. Plus you say something beyond the lines you have written.”

One netizen wrote: “Amidst of all the chaos, and negativity in social media your tweets are filled with positivity, smiles, and ray of good hope. Wish to see you in National politics.”

About World Sleep Day

World Sleep Day is celebrated annually on the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox of each year - to raise awareness of sleep as a human privilege that is often compromised by the habits of modern life. While this year the day falls on March 17, in 2024, the day will be observed on March 15.

Also read: World Sleep Day 2023: Interesting facts about sleeping you probably didn't know about

World Sleep Day was first observed in 2008 by the World Sleep Society (WSS) - a non-profit organisation with a group of dedicated healthcare providers and members of the medical community working and studying in the area of sleep medicine and research, to promote and advance sleep health worldwide.

According to WSS, the day intends to celebrate sleep and create awareness about its importance, sleep-related issues that affect the health of individuals.

