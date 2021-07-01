Nagaland MLA Toshi Wungtung dies from Covid-19-related complications

Nagaland’s MLA and advisor to the government for information and public relations Toshi Wungtung passed away on Thursday in New Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19-related health complications, official sources said.

He was 57.

Known for his outspoken advocacy on environment conservation, promotion of Naga cultural identity and traditions, and the Naga political issue, Wungtung made his debut in state electoral politics in 2018. He was elected to the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly from Shamator-Chessore constituency in Tuensang district on a Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) ticket.

Also Read | Nagaland declared ‘disturbed area’ for 6 more months under AFSPA

Wungtung was appointed advisor for IPR, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), and Village Guards, a position he held till his demise.

The MLA was stated to have tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagaland earlier in June. However, with the development of several underlying health complications, he was airlifted to Delhi later and had been under medical treatment since then.

Official sources informed that preparations are being made to fly the mortal remains of the late MLA home to Nagaland on Thursday afternoon.