Nagaland shawl to Gond painting: PM Modi's special gifts for BRICS leaders

Prime minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit, gifted special presents to the organisation's leaders inlcuding South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, first lady of South Africa Tshepo Motsepe, and Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. PM Modi poses with BRICS nations' leaders(via REUTERS)

The prime minister presented Bidri work Pair of Surahi, a purely Indian innovation of 500 years old Persian exclusive to Bidar, to Ramaphosa. The pair of surahis are engraved with pretty patterns on the casting and inlaid with pure Silver wire. The patterns or the nakkashi is a centuries old craft, where patterns are first drawn on paper and then transferred on silver sheets.

Bidri work Pair of Surahi from Telangana.

The work, which is carried out in many parts of India and particularly in Karnataka, requires a lot of hard work, accuracy and excellent skills.

On the other hand, PM Modi gifted a Naga shawl, which is exquisite form of textile art that has been woven for centuries by the tribes in Nagaland to the first lady of South Africa Tshepo Motsepe. The shawl which is made from locally sourced materials such as cotton, silk, and wool has geometric and symbolic designs as one of its most striking features. These designs are inspired by the tribe's myths, legends, and beliefs, with designs having specific meanings and significance.

Nagaland Shawl

Additionally, he gifted a Gond painting, which is one of the most admired tribal art form, from Madhya Pradesh to Brazilian president Lula da Silva. The word ‘Gond’ comes from the Dravidian expression ‘Kond’ which means ‘green mountain’. These paintings, created by dots and lines, have been a part of pictorial art on walls and floors of Gonds and it is done with the construction and re-construction of each and every house, with locally available natural colours and materials like charcoal, coloured soil, plant sap, leaves, cow dung, lime stone powder.

Gond Painting from Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi, in his media statement at the BRICS summit said the "expansion and modernisation" of BRICS is a message that all institutions in the world need to mould themselves according to changing times.

"India has always fully supported the expansion of the BRICS membership. India has been of the view that the addition of new members will further strengthen BRICS as an organisation, and give a new impetus to all our common endeavours," he said.

South Africa hosted the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24. The alliance comprises five nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism."

PM Modi will travel to Greece tonight for an official visit on the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis after wrapping up his participation at the BRICS summit

During his visit to Greece, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception on his arrival and will also hold meetings with the Greek president and prime minister. In meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and leaders will discuss ways to further deepen the ties between the two nations.