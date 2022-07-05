Nagpur youth, family members receive threats for supporting Nupur Sharma

A 22-year-old youth and his family members were reportedly compelled to leave Nagpur a fortnight ago after receiving threats from a particular community for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on a social media group.

The family spent over two weeks away from their home at Deshpande Layout in east Nagpur locality and having recently returned, is still living in fear with their movements heavily restricted.

The Nagpur city police, intervening in the matter, had stopped an almost certain attack on the youth last month, even before the Udaipur or Amravati incident shook the nation. The family of the youth had deleted the objectionable post supporting Sharma, and he tendered repeated apologies.

After repeated threatening messages, the family eventually registered a complaint at the Nandanvan police station.

“We have provided them police protection and ensured safety of the family members,” said Amitesh Kumar, commissioner of police, Nagpur, and added that the police had called family members of the youth and members of other communities and resolved the issue.

“We have cordoned off the area and are keeping a close watch on the whole episode,” Kumar added.