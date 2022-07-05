Haryana: Man arrested for attempt to extort ₹10 lakh in Panipat
Panipat police have arrested a man for making a ransom call to a local commission agent by posing as a member of Kala Jatheri gang.
He had demanded ₹10 lakh extortion money from the commission agent.
The accused has been identified as Ajay of Budha Khera village in Jind.
The police said that they have now arrested three persons, including Ajay, Sunil alias Sahil and Akhil, in this case.
Inspector Virinder, incharge of CIA-II, said they had been making raids to nab the accused for the last several days. On Sunday evening, they got a tip-off and arrested the accused from Noltha village in Panipat.
He said the accused was produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.
As per the police, Akhil and Sunil knew the trader as they used to sell crops at his shop. They made a plan to make quick money and called him posing as an associate of gangster Kala Jatheri and demanded ₹10 lakh by threatening him with dire consequences.
Four arrested for stealing copper wires from transformers in Karnal
Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of copper wires from transformers with the arrest of four of its members. The police said that they have recovered 2.5 quintal of copper wires, one illegal pistol, and three motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Bilal and Amjad alias Biaggi of Yamunanagar, Vasim Akram of Saharanpur, and Tahir of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Patiala man held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Karnal
Karnal police on Monday said they have arrested a Punjab-based man for his alleged involvement in writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of two education institutions in the city on June 20. The arrested man has been identified as Manjeet of Duladi village in Patiala. A police spokesperson said another accused, a resident of Barnala, Resham Singh was arrested by a team led by Assandh ASP Rajpurohit from Gurditpur village of Patiala on Sunday.
Haryana: Two interstate suppliers nabbed with arms
Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three countrymade pistols, and seven magazines from their possession in Nuh district. A police spokesperson said accused Gurvinder and Manjeet of Rajasthan's Bharatpur were arrested following a tip-off that they would come to Firozpur Jhirka to supply illegal weapons to an unknown person. The accused were nabbed at a naka.
Haryana: ACs for prosecution officers following HC intervention
Following the intervention of Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana government has decided to provide air conditioners (ACs) in the offices of district attorneys, deputy and assistant district attorneys in view of the tough circumstances under which they have to function. The decision comes in the wake of petition by Haryana Attorney's Welfare Association and June 2 orders of the high court.
Dubai passenger caught smuggling in gold worth ₹39 lakh at Chandigarh airport
Customs officers on Sunday caught a female passenger with 770 gm gold worth ₹39.90 lakh that was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport in the form of bangles. The woman had arrived at the airport in an Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the woman was wearing the gold bangles on her upper arms and had hidden them under her shirt sleeves.
