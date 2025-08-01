Nagpur's ‘looteri dulhan’ arrested after marrying 8 men, extorting lakhs of rupees

The police have arrested a woman from Maharashtra's Nagpur, who allegedly married eight men, and extorted lakhs of rupees from them. The accused would initiate conversation with her targets through Facebook or WhatsApp calls.(Representational)

The accused has been identified as Sameera Fatima. According to officials, she was in search of her next target and was meeting the ninth potential victim when she was arrested, NDTV reported.

Following her arrest from a tea shop in Nagpur, the police registered a case and launched an investigation in the case.

Police revealed that Fatima used matrimonial websites and Facebook to identify her victims and lure them for marriage.

The accused would initiate conversation with her targets through Facebook or WhatsApp calls and share emotional stories about herself and her life.

Fatima claimed that she was divorced and had a child to gain their sympathy, according to NDTV. In one previous instance, she evaded arrest by claiming that she was pregnant.

Accused blackmailed her husbands to extort money

Fatima was allegedly blackmailing her husbands to extort money from them. Preliminary investigations reveal that she was working with a gang to extort money from the men.

Police suspect that Fatima, who is a teacher by profession, allegedly duped several men over the past 15 years, NDTV report. She particularly targeted wealthy and married men belonging to the Muslim community.

One of her previous husbands has alleged that she had extorted ₹50 lakhs from one victim and ₹15 lakhs from another via cash and bank transfers. Fatima has allegedly also managed to extort money from senior officers of the Reserve Bank.