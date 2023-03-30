Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday predicted that India would become an economic superpower in the world by 2047 with Telugu people leading the global institutions.

Naidu addresses massive rally on TDP’s 41st foundation day

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a massive rally at Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad on the occasion of 41st foundation day of the TDP, Naidu said Jews were considered to be the richest race in the world. “But I strongly wish Telugus would surpass them in creating wealth and lead the entire population of the world,” he said.

Stating that Telugu Desam Party founded by former chief minister N T Rama Rao would continue to exist as long as Telugu race was there, Naidu said despite the Telugu land divided into two states, the people would remain united like a family.

Naidu said the TDP always had a clear vision on the development of the Telugu states and the country. “In 1990s, when there were economic reforms and internet revolution in the country, I had pioneered the same in Andhra Pradesh. We introduced reforms in the power sector, airways and telecommunications,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naidu claimed that the Hi-tech city built by him during his regime in early 2000 had brought in a technological revolution and transformed Hyderabad into an Information Technology hub. “We had laid the foundation for international airports, established Genome Valley and built the outer ring road for Hyderabad, whose fruits are visible now,” he said.

The TDP president also claimed that he had prepared a Vision 2020 document and encouraged technological education by setting up more than 200 engineering colleges. “We brought multinational companies like Microsoft to Hyderabad and established the Indian School of Business. Our initiatives resulted in grooming of millionaires and global leaders,” he pointed out.

He said he had envisioned development of Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, on the lines of Hyderabad, but unfortunately, the YSR Congress party government headed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ruined all the plans. “He destroyed the dream project just out of sheer vengeance. Now, Andhra Pradesh has had no capital city of its own in the last four years,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TDP president said he was optimistic about the future of Andhra Pradesh and said the TDP would definitely bounce back to power in the next elections. “Even in Telangana, I am confident that the TDP will regain its lost glory, which is a historic necessity,” he said.

Naidu called upon the intellectuals and youth to take politics seriously, instead of treating politicians with contempt. “It is politics which changes the lives of the people through the right policies. They should encourage good and efficient leaders,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON