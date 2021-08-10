Naidu irked with MPs for disrupting House seeking discussion on Pegasus issue

Rajya Sabha was adjourned within minutes of the House taking up business for the day on Tuesday.

As soon as chairman Venkaiah Naidu said a discussion will be taken up on the famers’ issue, the Opposition members sought a discussion on the Pegasus snooping controversy. Trinamool MPs raised slogans and trooped into the well of the House.

Also Read | Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says her Pegasus question disallowed in House

Naidu told the MPs that if the House is disrupted when farmers’ plight is scheduled for discussion, a wrong message will go to the people.

“Today is the 16th sitting of the monsoon session of this august House. The House functioned at the rate of just one hour per day. Important subject of farmers’ issue is scheduled for discussion today in the House. If the House is not allowed to function today also, a message will go out that this House has no concern for the plight of farmers who are the bread givers for our people,” he said.

As the Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.