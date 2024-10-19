Naidu warns party leaders against indulging in graft

Hyderabad Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called upon his party leaders, including ministers and MLAs, not to indulge in any activity that would bring a bad name to the party and the government. Addressing the TDP MPs, MLAs and MLCs, besides other senior party leaders at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Naidu said the people had voted for the TDP and its alliance partners with a hope that they would deliver a clean and corruption-free administration. (HT PHOTO)

“We have to keep up their faith. Please don’t repeat the same mistakes committed by the YSR Congress party leaders during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. Every mistake committed by the party leaders or a government employee will ultimately reflect on the chief minister. In the same manner, any good work done by the MLAs or MPs will fetch credit to the chief minister,” he said.

Naidu asserted that the leaders should not involve themselves in the liquor trade or sand mining. “One can understand a particular political family which is already into liquor business. But the party leaders who have nothing to do with liquor business should not try to control the business. We have to maintain discipline in our activities,” he said.

The chief minister was reacting to the reports that some of the party MLAs were indulging in corruption in liquor and sand business and were making quick money. “In the previous YSRCP government, their party leaders looted public resources, including land, liquor and sand. The people had watched this big loot and taught them a big lesson in the elections. Just because they are silent, they cannot be taken for granted. Let us not face a similar situation,” he warned.

Naidu said he had the progress report of all the MLAs in the last four months. “The people had voted for the NDA hoping that the state would have a bright future. They reposed faith in the TDP and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, besides a hope that the BJP-led Centre will help the state in all aspects. Let us not betray their faith,” he said.

He said despite being a regional outfit, the TDP had played a crucial role in national politics and forming government at the Centre several times. “We did not aspire for any positions when we extended support to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government for six years,” he said.

Naidu also advised the party leaders to learn a lesson from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, despite becoming the Prime Minister for three terms, was not relaxing but was still working hard for the next elections.

“Soon after the election results of the two states, Modi held a meeting of NDA partners and sat there for five hours, sending a message that he was ready for the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.