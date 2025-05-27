Naidu’s defence hub pitch inappropriate, says minister amid reports of Andhra’s bid to shift HAL to Andhra

Karnataka minister for large and medium industries MB Patil on Monday expressed strong reservations over reported attempts by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to relocate major defence production projects of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh. Describing such a move as “inappropriate and worrying,” Patil announced his decision to raise the issue with top central leaders, including Defence minister Rajnath Singh. MB Patil expressed strong reservations over reported attempts by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to relocate major defence production projects of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh (File photo)

His reaction comes in the wake of reports suggesting that Naidu, during a recent meeting with Singh, proposed that Andhra Pradesh be allowed to host HAL’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) manufacturing units.Naidu reportedly offered 10,000 acres in the Lepakshi-Madakasira region, located just over an hour from the Bengaluru airport, as a potential site for the production facilities.

Responding to questions from reporters, Patil said: “I’m discussing this with the principal secretary and will take it up with the chief minister. I will also talk to the Union minister from our state. In case, Chandrababu Naidu has made such a statement, it will be wrong. He can ask for HAL to set up a unit in his state, but in case he has asked for shifting what is there in Karnataka — there are certain media reports in this regard — it is inappropriate.”

He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh can seek HAL’s presence in any future expansions, but not at the cost of Karnataka’s existing infrastructure. “Let them ask for considering them during HAL’s expansion, it is natural. But if they have asked for shifting what is there in Karnataka, as reported by the media, and if those reports are true, it is worrying. As far as I know, Chandrababu Naidu is someone who understands the system and for him to say such a thing is not right. He wouldn’t have said such a thing. If he has said it, it is wrong,” Patil said.

He also used the opportunity to once again push for a defence industrial corridor for Karnataka. He pointed out that despite Karnataka contributing 65% to India’s aerospace and defence production, the Union government has already granted defence corridors to Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in 2022-23.

“We are in the third position globally, despite the defence corridors going to Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and even now we are not questioning as to why they were given, but on merit we should have been given first. I have requested the Defence Minister for a defence corridor to Karnataka,” he said.

Asserting that the demand is based on merit and contribution rather than political considerations, he added: “Defence corridor is our right, so give it to Karnataka. We will ask for it by merit, not by influence because our contribution is 65%.”

Patil stated he would soon travel to New Delhi to meet Defence minister Rajnath Singh again to press Karnataka’s case.