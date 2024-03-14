Naked, decomposed body found in Bengaluru flat

Bengaluru: A decomposed naked body of a woman, aged around 20 years, was found in an apartment under Suryanagar police station limits, said police on Wednesday. Police said, they found a syringe lying near the body (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the body was discovered by the house owner Rajkumar on the evening of March 10. Just a week ago, the woman had rented the apartment along with a man, whom she claimed to be her father.

Few youngsters staying nearby introduced the duo to the house owners. They persuaded the owners to rent out the apartment on the fourth floor of a building, claiming of knowing the woman and the man. Police stated that the deceased and the man moved in without furnishing any identification details.

Inspector N Sanju Kumar from Suryanagar police station said, on the evening of March 10, Rajkumar, who stayed in the same building along with his wife Sangeeta, found an odour emanating from the locked apartment. When he knocked, he did not get any response. Subsequently, he broke upon the door with the help of neighbours and found the decomposed body of the woman in a naked condition. He then immediately informed the police.

A team of police officers and forensic experts soon reached the spot and sent the body for an autopsy.

Police said, they found a syringe lying near the body, suspecting that the woman was drugged and sexually assaulted before being murdered.

“Prima facie, it seems the woman was strangulated. We are waiting for the autopsy report to arrive,” stated Kumar.

“We are scanning footage from the CCTV cameras installed inside and around the building and arrest the accused within the next two days. We have registered a case against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” he added.

Meanwhile, the man whom the woman claimed to be her father and the youngsters who had introduced them to the house owner have been missing since the body has been discovered. Police said, they are on a lookout for them.