Namaaz room in Jharkhand assembly: PIL filed in high court

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in Jharkhand high court on Tuesday against the allocation of a dedicated room for Muslims to offer namaaz in the state assembly building. This comes amid a ruckus in the state assembly over the same, with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it the state government’s “appeasement politics”.

Petitioner Bhairav Singh has sought cancellation of the notification issued to this effect on September 2 by the assembly Secretariat. “We have filed the petition seeking cancellation of the notification that allotted a separate room for namaaz because it violates the preamble of the Constitution, which clearly mentions secularism as one of the guarding principles of the Constitution. The state can’t protect or propagate any religion. Vidhan Sabha is a law-making body and a public funded institution,” said Singh’s counsel Rajiv Kumar.

Also Read | Jharkhand assembly clears 75% quota in private jobs for locals

The BJP has been stalling the proceedings in the ongoing monsoon session, demanding that either the notification be cancelled or they also be granted a place for worship. Party legislators did kirtan outside the House on Monday and read Hanuman Chalisa inside the well of the House on Tuesday. Today, they are organising a march up to the assembly even as the ruling combine of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal has refused to relent.

The state government has defended the notification, saying there has been such a room earlier, when the BJP was in power.

Jharkhand BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash said the march is against the “perennial appeasement politics of the ruling dispensation”.

“Allocation of a namaaz room is not the first such issue. Recently, in the new employment policy, they included Urdu in the regional language papers for conducting exams for jobs, and removed Hindi from it. Two days back, a Congress legislator backed Taliban but the party leadership did not take any action,” said Prakash.

If they were being secular, they should have also provided space for worship to Hindus, Christians, Jains, besides Sarna and Jatra Sthal for the tribals, Prakash added.