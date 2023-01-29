'Namaste’ : UN General Assembly president arrives in India | Video

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president Csaba Korosi on Sunday arrived in India for a three-day visit. This is Karosi's first bilateral foreign visit since assuming the position in India. Korosi, a career diplomat from Hungary who served as his country’s permanent representative to the UN, is visiting at the invitation of external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Upon his arrival, Karosi tweeted: "Namaste, India. Glad to be in New Delhi, to commence my first bilateral visit as PGA. Heartened by the very warm welcome by PR @ruchirakamboj, UNRC @ShombiSharp, @MEAIndia Joint Secretary UNP @PrakashMEA. (sic)"

Ministry of external affairs official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, extended his greeting and asserted that Karosi's visit is an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with. "A warm welcome to @UN_PGA Csaba Korosi to India. This is his first bilateral visit to any country. An opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with," Bagchi tweeted.

Besides holding talks with Jaishankar on key multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, Korosi will interact with senior officials of NITI Aayog and India’s G20 presidency team to explore the scaling up of the country’s best practices, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

He is also a guest at the “Beating the Retreat” ceremony at the iconic Vijay Chowk in Delhi, and is scheduled to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Monday, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. On January 30, he will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs on his presidency theme of “Solutions through solidarity, sustainability and science in the UN”.

On Tuesday, Korosi will travel to Bengaluru, where his engagements include an interaction with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and a field visit to an IISc-led water conservation project. He is also expected to visit development projects in and around Bengaluru and interact with the UN’s India country team.

