Names of over 6.5 lakh fake voters to be struck off from Rajasthan’s electoral rolls

Two months ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, poll officials said names of over 6.5 lakh duplicate/fake voters will be deleted from the state’s electoral rolls.

The election department of Rajasthan has undertaken an exercise to weed out duplicate voters from electoral rolls. Rajasthan has 200 assembly constituencies and 5.75 crore electors.

As part of this cleaning up exercise, 6,52,814 names of voters who are duplicate, dead or have shifted their residence have come to light. The total number is based on the Form 7 details collected by the election department. Form 7 is an application for objecting to inclusion of name or seeking deletion of name in the electoral roll.

Additional chief electoral officer Rekha Gupta said the department has been working at three levels to clean up the electoral rolls — demographical similar entry (DSE) check, door-to-door verification, and details collected through Form 7. On this basis, 6.52 lakh voters have been found to be duplicate and their names will be deleted from the voter list.

Gupta said the department will publish the final voter list on October 3.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Anand Kumar said only 1.66 lakh probable duplicate voters were found on the basis of DSE check. DSE involves matching voters with same names in the electoral list on parameters of age, father’s or husband’s name, gender, address and photos.

Kumar said on the basis of the voter lists, 81.37 lakh duplicate voters were found. After the DSE check, 79.71 lakh were verified and only 1.66 lakh doubtful voters were left. A field verification of these 1.66 lakh voters was done and the figure of doubtful voters then dwindled to 39,000 whose names will be deleted, said Kumar.

Last month, the Rajasthan Congress had raised objections over alleged irregularities in the voter lists and claimed that there are 42 duplicate voters in the state.

The Congress had approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Supreme Court requesting that the election departments in the poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh weed out fake voters.

The ECI had on August 30 removed CEO Ashwini Bhagat after complaints regarding his style of functioning and appointed Anand Kumar in his place.

Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma said, “The election commission data shows that our complaint was valid. We will check the figures to see that they have been thoroughly verified.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 01:52 IST