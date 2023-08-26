Naming landing point ‘Shiv Shakti’ sends a message for gender equality: Scientists

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to name the landing spot of Chandrayaan-3’s lander “Shiv Shakti” is a message for inclusivity and gender equality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with women scientists of the Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission, in Bengaluru. (ANI/ PIB)

Welcoming his presence at Isro’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, the scientists responsible for the success of the country’s third lunar mission said that the PM’s speech will encourage them to do better in the future.

“We were very excited to have him here. He was actually emotional that India had achieved such a historic milestone by being the first country to soft land on the lunar south pole region. His presence and his speech have encouraged our team to do better in all our future missions,” Isro chief S Somanath said after the PM’s address earlier in the day.

During his address, the PM said that the spot where the lander, Vikram, made a soft landing on August 23 will be known as “Shiv Shakti”, and the spot where Chandrayaan-2’s lander crash landed in 2019 will be known as “Tiranga Point”.

The PM’s move, scientists said, has recognised the contribution of women across the country.

“Today is a celebration of ‘nari shakti’ and the women scientists of Isro today, as our honourable Prime Minister has named the site as Shiv Shakti, which has recognised and encouraged women across the country,” Brinda V, a senior scientist from Isro, said.

Muthu Selvi, a senior scientist from the propulsion team of the space agency, said that “Shiv” — the masculine energy — and “Shakti” — the feminine energy — both need to come together for the universe to function in a balance.

“Modi ji has inspired us today. We are empowered but we want that other women in the country should also be empowered and chase their dreams,” she said.

A team of nearly 1,000 scientists were present at the Isro command centre on Saturday, as the PM returned from his two-nation tour to congratulate them on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

The scientists said that being part of the historic mission was a matter of pride.

Nidhi Porwal, a senior scientist from the UR Rao Satellite Centre, who was also present in the Bengaluru, said that while scientists worked tirelessly to ensure the mission’s success, the moment when the lander touched the lunar surface felt like “magic”.

“The team has worked day and night for the last four years to ensure the success of Chandrayaan-3, and it feels really good to be recognised for that effort,” Porwal said.

Reema Ghosh, a senior scientist and a team member of the Pragyan module, said, “It was wonderful. PM Modi visited us. He supported us and told us that the sky is not the limit. Our Prime Minister took so much time to appreciate our efforts and sacrifices”, said Ghosh.

On future plans of Isro, Ghosh said, “We will come up with something even better. We are very excited as the Aditya-L1 (Isro’s solar mission) will be launched soon. We will embrace more challenging missions”.

Chandrayaan-3’s lander, Vikram, made a successful soft landing on near the south pole of the moon at 6.03pm on August 23. Over the next fortnight, the lander and rover, Pragyan, will conduct a series of experiments on the lunar surface.

