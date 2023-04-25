Watch: PM Modi holds 16-km-long roadshow in Silvassa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a 16-km-long roadshow in Daman and Diu's capital Silvassa where he launched and laid foundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹4,800 crore.

While dedicating the NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute, the union territory's first ever medical college, PM Modi said, "In the last 9 years, we have developed a new style of working in the country. We have brought a new work culture. Now every possible effort is being made to complete the work for which the foundation stone has been laid".

"In the last 5 years, central government has spent more than ₹5500 crores to provide Silvassa with good infrastructure, roads, bridges, schools, and improved water supply", he added.

The centrally-funded 'NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute' whose foundation stone was laid by the PM itself in 2019 is being built at a cost of ₹203 crore. Ahead of its inauguration, PM Modi also interacted with the construction workers of the institute.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation of projects including government schools at Morkhal, Kherdi, Sindoni and Masat of Dadra and Nagar Haveli District; fish market and shopping complex at Moti Daman and Nani Daman and augmentation of water supply scheme in Nani Daman, among others.

PM Modi also inaugurated 5.45 km long Devka Promenade and Seafront in Daman. The seafront, being developed at a cost of around ₹165 crore is one of its kind coastal promenade in the country. According to the PMO release, the seafront is expected to boost the local economy and attract more tourists to the region.

PM Modi also handed over house keys to some of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) at the event in Silvassa.

(With inputs from ANI)